Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), March 4 (ANI): Many families gathered in Srinagar on Wednesday to make an appeal to the government for the immediate evacuation of Kashmiri students currently stranded in Iran. As the West Asia conflict intensifies, parents, including Suhail Muzamil Qadri, are calling for a swift rescue mission, even as the Indian Embassy begins shifting students to safer zones.

Stranded student's parent, Suhail Muzamil Qadri, speaking to ANI, said, "We thank the Ministry of External Affairs, Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir for their efforts in relocating our children to a safer zone from Tehran. But every inch of Iran is under fire. Students, Businessmen, and Pilgrims stranded there are at high risk. We want our children to be evacuated safely. We are even ready to pay for their ticket fare."

On Indian students' safe evacuation from Iran amid growing West Asia conflict, a Kashmiri student's parent, Mohammed Anwar, told ANI, "My daughter is in the final year of MBBS. We highly appreciate the efforts of the Indian Embassy in Tehran for relocating them safely. But it is our hand-folded request to the Ministry of External Affairs to evacuate them at the earliest."

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has intensified efforts to ensure the safe return of Indian nationals stranded in various Middle-Eastern countries.

Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan on Wednesday said that the situation is expected to stabilise within the next two days, while assuring that the state government and Centre are closely monitoring developments.

Speaking to the reporters, Mahajan said, "The situation will be normal in 2 days. Prime Minister Modi, as well as CM Devendra Fadnavis, are both monitoring the situation. As part of my department work, I have talked to various people and consoled them... We will try to bring everyone back in the next 2-3 days... We have issued a website and a helpline number for the convenience of the people..."

Earlier today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the state government is expecting the Indians stranded in West Asia amid the conflict to return in the next two to three days.

This came amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which began with US and Israeli strikes against Iran on February 28. Iran has also retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict. (ANI)

