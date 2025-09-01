Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 1 (ANI): The Design Innovation Centre (DIC), Department of Design, Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, in collaboration with Jorhat District Administration, and the National Institute of Design (NID), Jorhat, successfully concluded Abhilasha 2025, its design awareness program for school children.

The initiative introduced students to the dynamic world of design through interactive and hands-on learning experiences.

For the first time, this flagship programme has been conducted outside the IIT Guwahati campus, initiated by Prof. Pratul Kalita, HOD, Dept. of Design, IITG, in collaboration with Jay Shavani, IAS, District Commissioner, Jorhat, who graced the inaugural session as the Chief Guest.

The three-day event (29th-31st August 2025) was held at NID Jorhat with the participation of more than 1,600 students from Classes 9th to 12th across the district.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Professor and Head of the Department of Design at IIT Guwahati, the Director of NID Jorhat, and the Additional District Commissioner (Edn), Jorhat; Inspector of Schools, Jorhat; Sindhu N. Raghavan, IAS Probationer; the Nodal Officer of the Programme; faculty members of IIT Guwahati; Dr. Soumen Das, Director, T.I.M.E.; & other representatives, Principal/HM of schools, lecturers of colleges, teachers of various schools and students.

In his address, the District Commissioner of Jorhat emphasised the importance of such initiatives for school children and informed that IIT Guwahati will conduct follow-up programmes at the block level to further expand the outreach.

Prof. Pratul Chandra Kalita, Professor and Head of the Department of Design, IIT Guwahati, inspired students by presenting new horizons of career possibilities through design.

He also briefed students and teachers on the diverse career opportunities available after Class XII and higher studies in premier institutes like IIMs, IITs, and other national institutions of repute.

Dr. Soumen Das, Director of T.I.M.E., shared his motivating personal journey from a small village in Arunachal Pradesh to pursuing higher studies at IITG, IIM Lucknow, and the University of Michigan, USA, encouraging students to dream big and aim high.

Dr. Ajeet Kumar, faculty member from the Department of Design, IIT Guwahati, also elaborated on the various career pathways available through design, showcasing how innovation and creativity can shape future professions. (ANI)

