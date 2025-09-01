Pune, September 1: As India tries to recalibrates relations with China and Russia during the the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) SP MP Supriya Sule on Monday said that the Narendra Modi-led government in the centre was sticking to the foreign policy of Jawaharlal Nehru which they have criticised for years. "For so many years, they criticised the policy of Jawaharlal Nehru. Russia, China, and India have traditionally collaborated on various policies. The policy that Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi followed is the same one this government is following today," Sule told reporters here.

Reacting to PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin's interaction, Sule said that it reminded her of Nehru's era, when India had strong diplomatic relations with China and the USSR. She credited former PM Indira Gandhi for strengthening India's diplomatic relations with both countries. "It reminds me of Pandit Nehru's era of governance because, after independence, those were the times when we had a very deep and close relationship with the USSR and China. Pandit ji laid the stone of our relationship across the world. Our relations strengthened with the USSR and China under the leadership of former PM Indira Gandhi. Seeing PM Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping reminded me of Pandit Nehru and Indira Gandhi," the NCP SP MP said. PM Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin Bonhomie on Full Display As They Travel in Same Car After SCO Summit Proceedings (See Pic).

She added, "I welcome PM Modi's stand of zero policy against terrorism...This is one issue on which the world stands united." Her remarks follow Prime Minister Modi's emphasis on the strong relationship between India and Russia, stating that both nations have always stood shoulder to shoulder, even in the most difficult situations. PM Modi, during his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, affirmed that cooperation between New Delhi and Moscow is vital for global peace, stability and prosperity. SCO Summit 2025: As PM Narendra Modi Wraps Up China Visit, Marco Rubio Calls US-India Partnership ‘Defining Relationship of 21st Century’.

India and Russia have always stood shoulder to shoulder, even in the most difficult situations. Our close cooperation is important not only for the people of both countries but also for global peace, stability and prosperity," PM Modi said. This major development comes at a time when the US has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, which includes a 25 per cent penalty for purchasing discounted crude oil from Moscow.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)