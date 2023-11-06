New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) At least 50 per cent of the students in the first batch at IIT Madras' Zanzibar campus are Indians while 40 per cent of the admitted students are women, according to the Indian Institute of Technology Madras Director V Kamakoti.

The Zanzibar campus which is the first offshore campus of any IIT, was inaugurated on Monday by President of Zanzibar, Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

"The campus has started in its first semester with students from different countries including Zanzibar, India, Nepal and Tanzania Mainland. A total of 45 students have been admitted for a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Data Science and AI and a two-year Master of Technology degree in Data Science and AI," said Kamakoti, who attended the inauguration virtually.

"At least 50 per cent of the admitted students have gone from India and 40 per cent of the admitted students are women," Kamakoti said.

The existing campus in Bweleo district, located approximately 15 km south of Zanzibar Town, is equipped with international amenities designed to meet the current needs of students. A permanent campus will be built soon jointly by the governments of Zanzibar and India.

A Memorandum of Understanding, signed in July between India and Tanzania, was the final procedural step that paved the way for the opening of the campus.

The institute will offer two full-time academic programmes -- a four-year Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence and a two-year Master of Technology in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

IIT Madras' Zanzibar campus, has also become the first-ever IIT to have a woman director.

The total student intake will be 70, including 50 students for Bachelors and 20 for Masters courses. The fees will be USD 12,000 per year for the bachelors course while for the masters course, it will be USD 4,000 per year.

Several IITs have been receiving requests from the Middle East and South Asian countries to set up their campuses.

While IIT-Madras is setting up its campus in Tanzania, IIT-Delhi is setting up a campus in UAE. IIT campuses are also in the pipeline in Egypt, Thailand, Malaysia and the UK.

