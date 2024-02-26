Thane, Feb 26 (PTI) The administration in Maharashtra's Thane district conducted a drive to raze encroachments on land allotted to tribals in a village in Bhiwandi taluka on Monday, an official said.

District Superintendent of Police Thane Rural Dr DS Swami supervised the security arrangements during the demolition drive in Rahul village.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Apologises in Supreme Court for Retweeting YouTuber Dhruv Rathee's Video, Says 'Made a Mistake'.

Bhiwandi tehsildar Abhijit Kolhe said 16 out of the 23 plots had been identified and cleared of encroachments and action is being taken for the remaining plots.

The state government had allotted 80 acres of land to 23 landless tribals in the village in 1978, but over the years, land sharks had illegally grabbed the plots and built bungalows, farmhouses, and lakes, he said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP's Political Affairs Committee Meeting on February 27 To Discuss Candidates for General Polls.

The demolition drive was carried out under heavy police presence, and several JCBs were engaged to raze illegal structures, Kolhe said.

The administration's action has come after Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed officials to examine records of lands originally allotted to tribal families in the area to check if ownership was transferred — through fraud or coercion — subsequently.

On the deputy chief minister's directives, the district administration, led by District Collector Ashok Shingare, identified the encroached land.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)