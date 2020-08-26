Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 26 (PTI) Four people have been arrested after an illegal liquor manufacturing factory was unearthed here, police said on Wednesday.

A police team raided a house at Indra colony under Civil Lines police station area on Tuesday and seized 1,000 bottles of spurious liquor, Circle Officer Rajesh Dwivedi said.

Monu, Sanjay Sharma, Gopal Thakur and Sharvan Pal, who used to supply the liquor from the factory in the area, have been arrested, the officer said. PTI

