Patna (Bihar) [India], March 16 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at multiple locations in Bihar's Arrah district on Saturday in connection with a money laundering probe against sand trader Krishna Mohan Singh as part of an investigation in illegal sand mining and its sale.

The raids are underway at various places under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Also Read | IBPS SO 2024 Mains Exam Score Card Out: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Specialist Officers Shortlisted Candidates’ Names Declared on ibps.in, Know How To Download Call Letter.

The agency raided Singh's residence in Arrah among other places in close coordination with state police based on inputs against the trader. Singh's assets in Arrah's Anand Nagar locality are also under ED's radar.

The agency arrived at Singh's residence early today to investigate the unaccounted wealth earned by the trader from the sand business.

Also Read | ‘Main Modi Ka Parivar Hun’: BJP Launches New Poll Campaign With Song Ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024, PM Narendra Modi Shares Video.

The case appears to have a connection with a money laundering case against Broadsons Commodities Pvt Ltd.

Last month, the ED had provisionally attached two immovable properties to the extent of Rs 26.19 crore acquired by Radha Charan Sah, MLC, Bihar Legislative Council under the PMLA, 2002.

ED initiated an investigation based on 19 First Information Reports (FIRs) registered by Bihar police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and Bihar Mineral (Concession, Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage) Rule, 2019 against Broadson Commodities Private Limited and others.

It is alleged that Broadson Commodities Private Limited has been involved in illegal sand mining and selling of sand without using the departmental pre-paid transportation e-challan issued by the mining authority, Bihar and has caused huge revenue loss to the extent of Rs 161.15 crore to the government exchequer.

ED investigation revealed that the illegal sale of sand and its mining was mainly controlled by a syndicate. Radha Charan Sah, being a syndicate member, generated huge proceeds of crime through Broadsons Commodities Private Limited which was involved in the illegal sale of sand.

He layered and laundered the proceeds of crime with the assistance of his son Kanhaiya Prasad using the Hawala network. He used it in the acquisition and development of a resort in Manali (Himachal Pradesh) through a company where his sons are shareholders and to carry out construction in the school in Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) run by his family-owned trust. He used the facade of a firm and a trust owned by his family members to layer the proceeds of crime.

Earlier in the instant case, searches were conducted at the premises linked with the company and syndicate members and cash of Rs. 1.49 crore was seized.

Further, Radha Charan Sah, his son Kanhaiya Prasad and the Directors of Broad Son Commodities Private Limited namely Mithilesh Kumar Singh, Baban Singh and Surendra Kumar Jindal were arrested and presently all are in judicial custody.Prosecution Complaint was filed in the instant case on November 10 last year 2023 before the PMLA court in Patna. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)