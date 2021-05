New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday demanded action against yoga guru Ramdev for his remarks on allopathy (modern medicine) in a video making rounds on social media.

Condemning Ramdev's words, IMA in its press release has demanded that the "Union Health Minister either accept the accusation and dissolve modern medical facility or prosecute him and book him under Epidemic Diseases Act."

"IMA brings to the notice of our Hon. Health minister, a video circulating in social media portraying, the celebrated Yoga Guruji saying that 'modern allopathy ek aisi stupid aur diwaliya science hai' (modern allopathy is a stupid and failed science)," the IMA statement reads.

"In the past too, he has called modem medical doctors as murderers in the presence of Honourable Health Minister himself on the pretext of the release of his wonder drugs. However, it is a well-known fact the said Yoga Guruji and his associate Shri Balkrishna Ji have been taking modern medical allopathy treatment as and when they fall ill," it added.

The IMA said Ramdev made the alleged remarks to mislead the public at large and the Yog Guru is making all false and baseless allegations so that he can sell his illegal and unapproved drugs.

"Swami Ramdev deserves to be prosecuted for disobeying and endangering the life of many by making not to take allopathic drugs. His quote about Favipiravir as medicine against fever/antipyretic is laughable," the country's top medical body said.

"Modern doctors are working in the front line with a sense of compassion. When such an idolised person makes vitriolic comments, questioning the authority and integrity of the whole architecture of health ministry, the Hon Health Minister who himself is practising modern medicine allopathic postgraduate and head of this ministry should either accept the accused gentleman and dissolve the modern medical facilities or boldly face and prosecute the person and book him under the Epidemic Act to save millions of people from such unscientific utterances," IMA further wrote in the release.

The IMA has also warned that if an action is not taken against Ramdev then the medical body will take legal action against him. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)