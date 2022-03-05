By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): As the uncertain situation in Ukraine has become a major concern for the students doing medical education, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has recommended accommodating these students after the situation improves or in medical colleges in India.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Drunk Driver Mows 2 Minor Girls, Truck Gutted While Escaping in Palghar.

"We have requested Centre to adjust them either in same medical colleges after situation improves or in private medical colleges in India because it is a matter of their career. We believe that the government of India will find out some way," said Dr Sahajanand Singh, President, IMA

Dr Jayesh M Lele, General Secretary, IMA said, "We understand that there are 18,0000 to 20,000 doctors in different years of medical education. So, we are requesting government as a member of the medical education a lot of parents are doctors, that they should be given a chance to rehabilitate themselves."

Also Read | Court Dismisses Tahir Hussain’s Bail Plea in Money Laundering Case Over Alleged Funding of Northeast Delhi Violence.

Dr Lele said that the students are already in mental agony and not giving them the opportunity is going to cause a lot of mental problems for them.

"Getting a place into the medical college we know will be difficult whether it's a private or a government. We don't want to lose those 20,000 to-be-doctors who have faced so many difficulties on their way back to India and already they are in mental agony and kind of nervousness. Not giving them the opportunity, these students will lose their two years, resulting in their bleak future because they will have to start all over again which is going to cause a lot of mental problems for them. So that is what we have requested the government to take into account," he further explained.

"We have requested to give us the appointment so that we can discuss our ways there are a lot of ways and means that the regulatory body National Medical Commission, Supreme Court can do about it and help the students to acclimatise themselves regularise into the government system," Dr Lele said.

The IMA on Friday also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya about the fate and future of all MBBS students admitted to Medical schools or colleges in Ukraine and now returning to India from the war-hit country after the situation turned out to be hapless following Russia's ongoing military operation in Ukraine. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)