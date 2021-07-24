Ahmedabad, Jul 24 (PTI) Gujarat is very likely to witness an "active wet spell" till July 27, with the likelihood of light to moderate rainfall at several places and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

The IMD also issued a warning for fishermen not to venture into the Arabian Sea, along and off north and south coasts, between July 26 and July 28, in view of strong wind conditions.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Gondal taluka of Rajkot district in Gujarat's Saurashtra region received 119 mm rainfall in just four hours between 12 noon and 4 pm on Saturday, causing water-logging at many places in the town.

Some low-lying areas of Rajkot city were also inundated due to a heavy spell of rains, it was stated.

Lodhika taluka in the district received 51 mm rainfall and Kotdasangani 45 mm rain, the SEOC said.

"Gujarat is very likely to experience an active wet spell for the next three days," the IMD's Ahmedabad centre said.

Most places in all the districts of Gujarat will receive light to moderate rainfall till July 28, the IMD forecast stated.

Many places of the Saurashtra-Kutch region in Gujarat and Diu district in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on Sunday.

The Met department has also forecast heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places in the districts of Gujarat region and the Saurashtra-Kutch region till the morning of July 27.

The IMD further said strong winds with the speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are very likely to prevail along and off north and south Gujarat coasts and over adjoining northeast Arabian Sea between July 26 and 28.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along and off the two coasts during this period, it said.

