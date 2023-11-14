Bhubaneswar, Nov 14 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in the coastal areas of Odisha with windspeeds of 45kmph to 65kmph following the formation of a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

IMD scientist Umashankar Dash on Tuesday said the low-pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman and Nicobar Islands is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over West- Central Bay of Bengal on November 15.

"Thereafter, it would move northwestwards and may intensify into a deep depression over West-Central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast on November 16," Dash said, adding that subsequently the system would re-curve north-northeastwards and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast on November 17.

"Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea from November 15 to November 17 till further notice," the IMD said.

The IMD said light to moderate rainfall will occur at a few places in coastal districts of Odisha on November 15 and the intensity of downpour will increase in the subsequent days with isolated very heavy rainfall on November 16.

