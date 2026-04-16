Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of an intense heatwave across several regions of Maharashtra over the next few days, prompting the State Emergency Operations Centre to urge citizens to take necessary precautions, officials said.

Temperatures are likely to rise significantly in multiple parts of the state during the forecast period.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 16, 2026: ICICI Lombard, GMR Airports, and Aurobindo Pharma Among Shares Likely To Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

Hot and humid weather conditions are expected in central Maharashtra between April 15 and 18, in Marathwada between April 16 and 18, in Vidarbha between April 15 and 19, and in Konkan between April 15 and 17 at isolated places.

Authorities have appealed to residents to follow safety guidelines and take necessary precautions during the heatwave conditions.

Also Read | Delimitation Bill 2026 To Be Introduced in Lok Sabha Today, Opposition Parties Firmly Against the Proposal.

Earlier on Wednesday, the IMD morning bulletin forecasted changing weather conditions across several parts of the country.

It issued a hot and humid weather warning for several parts of the country, saying that heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Telangana, Rayalaseema, Madhya Maharashtra, North Interior Karnataka, Marathwada, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Rajasthan, and Jharkhand between April 15 and 20, with varying peak periods across these regions.

Meanwhile, in Northeast India, IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura between April 15 and 18. Heavy rainfall is also likely in some areas during this period.

In Northwest India, rainfall and snowfall are expected over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana, with thunderstorms and strong winds. Hailstorms are also likely in parts of Jammu & Kashmir.

East India anticipates scattered rainfall with thunderstorms over West Bengal, Sikkim, and Odisha at various phases from April 15 to 20.

In South India, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds is likely over Interior and Coastal Karnataka between April 15 and 18.

The IMD has advised people to stay alert as weather conditions may vary across regions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)