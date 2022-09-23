A visual from Patparganj in Delhi after heavy rainshowers in the city (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department on Friday issued a yellow alert for rainfall in the national capital and cautioned the citizens about the same.

The yellow alert is issued after Delhi and its adjacent areas witnessed torrential rainfall for a second consecutive day on Thursday alerting the citizens to be prepared for the next two-three days.

This heavy downpour resulted in waterlogging at very places in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

The water logging and heavy rainfall had further brought the transport life in the city to a halt and resulted in massive traffic jams across several places in the region.

Meanwhile, senior scientist of IMD, RK Jenamani also informed about an orange alert for very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand for the upcoming two days.

"Orange alert for very heavy rainfall issued for Uttarakhand from 23rd to 25th Sept. Rain is expected to increase over western UP tomorrow," said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD.

The weather forecasting agency in its All India Weather Summary and Forecast Bulleting by the IMD this morning said, "a western disturbance as a trough in mid-tropospheric westerlies run roughly, under whose influence, the current spell of rainfall is likely to continue over northwest India for next few days followed by a reduction thereafter."

It informed that a widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is also expected to occur over Madhya Pradesh and Haryana today.

"Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Madhya Pradesh and Haryana on 23rd; Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh during 23rd-25th; East Uttar Pradesh during 23rd,25th and 26th September and over East Rajasthan on 23rs & 24th September 2022."

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also expected over West Uttar Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya today, it added.

It further informed about the expectation for widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms or lightning over Arunachal Pradesh on Friday and Saturday.

The IMD also informed that the lowest minimum temperature of 20.8 degrees Celcius was reported on Thursday at Ridge (Delhi) over the plains while the maximum temperature was "marked below normal (-5.1 degree Celcius of less) at most places over Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi.

Earlier on Thursday, an incessant spell of light to moderate rain drenched the national capital for the second consecutive day.

The rainfall led to waterlogging and uprooting of trees that caused massive traffic snarls in many parts of the capital. Following this, pedestrians were compelled to walk through severely inundated lanes and main roads. (ANI)

