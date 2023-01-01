Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): Minimum and maximum temperatures in January 2023 are most likely to be below normal over many parts of central India and adjoining areas of peninsular, east and northwest India, said India Meteorological Department on Sunday.

As per IMD, above-normal to normal minimum temperatures are most likely over southern parts of the south Peninsula, many parts of northeast India and some parts of northwest India.

It also said, "Above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of northeast India and some parts of northwest, east and east central India."

IMD also predicted monthly rainfall for January 2023 over Northwest India consisting of seven meteorological subdivisions (East Uttar Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh) is most likely to be below normal (

