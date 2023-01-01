Mumbai, January 1: Central government employees under the 7th pay commission may receive some good news soon. As per reports, the Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet is likely to take a decision on fitment factor hike, which has been long due. According to reports, after announcing the DA hike in September 2022, the central government is likely to take decision on fitment factor hike after the Union Budget.

A report in Zee News has earlier suggested that the Modi government could announce fitment factor hike as a Holi gift to its employees. However, there has been no official announcement about the same. Various reports also said that the central government could take a final decision on fitment factor hike before the general budget in 2023. 7th Pay Commission: Big Update on DA Hike For Central Government Employees, Here’s How Much Increment is Expected.

Since a long time, Central government employees have been demanding a hike in fitment factor. The government employees want the Centre to increase fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times. Under the 7th pay commission, all categories of workers working under Central Government Services receive fitment factor benefit.

If the Centre increases fitment factor, then the salary of government employees will also raise. At present, salary of a government employees is Rs 18,000 X 2.57 = Rs 46,260 as per fitment factor of 2.57 times. If the fitment factor hike of 3.68 times is approved, then the salary of a government employee will be Rs 26,000 X 3.68 = Rs 95,680. 7th Pay Commission: Centre Likely to Raise Fitment Factor Soon, Know How Much Salary Will Increase.

In the same way, if the Centre accepts 3 times fitment factor, then the salary of a government employee will be 21000 X 3 = Rs 63,000. Meanwhile, reports also suggest that the Centre could announce DA hike in March 2023. If reports are to be believed, Central government employees could receive a 4 percent DA hike, similar to the one announced in Diwali. This would raise the DA to 42 percent.

