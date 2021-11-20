Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 20 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall over Bengaluru for the next two days till Tuesday morning.

IMD has also forecast widespread light to moderate rainfall in the rest of Karnataka with isolated heavy rains likely over South Interior Karnataka (SIK), North Interior Karnataka (NIK), Malnad and Coastal Karnataka regions till Sunday morning.

Widespread light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains are likely over Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Chamarajanagara and Davanagere districts and widespread very light to moderate rains are likely over remaining districts of the South Interior Karnataka region, as per IMD.

IMD predicted that widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains are likely over Ballari, Gadag, Koppala, Haveri, Vijayanagara, Belagavi, Dharwad and Bagalkote districts and widespread very light to moderate rains likely over remaining districts of North Interior Karnataka region.

Widespread light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains are likely over Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts and widespread very light to moderate rains are likely over Hassan & Kodagu districts in the Malnad region.

"Widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains likely over Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada & Udupi districts in Coastal region," said the official release. (ANI)

