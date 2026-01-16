For savvy shoppers and fans of Good Morning America, the "Deals and Steals" segment is a daily highlight. Hosted by Tory Johnson, this popular feature offers viewers exclusive access to deep discounts on high-quality products. Whether you are looking for the perfect gift or a treat for yourself today, understanding how the segment works is the key to snagging the best bargains before they sell out.

When and Where to Watch Live Streaming of GMA Deals & Steals Show Today

The segment is a staple of ABC’s Good Morning America broadcast.

Broadcast Schedule: "Deals and Steals" airs live on weekdays during the show’s broadcast window of 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM ET. While exact timing can fluctuate based on the day's news cycle, the segment typically appears during the second hour (between 8:00 AM and 9:00 AM ET). Deal Validity: Time is of the essence. Deals generally launch at the time of the broadcast and remain valid for 24 hours (usually until midnight Pacific Time) or, more commonly, while supplies last. Online Access: You do not need to watch the show live to access the discounts. The deals are posted online immediately after airing and remain active on the website throughout the day.



The Episodes are Aired and Published on the Official 'Good Morning America' YouTube Channel

GMA Deals & Steals: Know The Show Format

Curated by consumer savings expert Tory Johnson, the segment is designed to introduce viewers to new products at unbeatable prices.

The Products: The selection often focuses on small businesses, boutique brands, and unique finds that you might not see in big-box stores. The Discount: The defining feature of the segment is the "exclusive deep discount," which is typically at least 50% off the regular retail price. Themes & Categories: Segments are often organized around specific themes to make shopping easier. Common themes include: Seasonal: "Summer Essentials," "Holiday Gifts," "Back to School." Lifestyle: "Beauty & Skincare," "Kitchen Gadgets," "Tech Accessories." Events: "Small Business Saturday" or "Women-Owned Businesses."



How to Claim GMA Deals: A Step-by-Step Guide

The purchasing process for GMA Deals and Steals is unique because it operates on a direct-to-consumer model. You are not buying from ABC or GMA; you are buying directly from the brand.

Visit the Online Official Websites: Go to the official site, GMADeals.com (or goodmorningamerica.com/shop), on the day of the broadcast. Browse the Collection: Review the list of products featured on that day’s show. Select & Redirect: Click the "Shop" button next to the item you want. This will redirect you away from the GMA page to a specific landing page on the brand’s own website. Checkout: Complete the transaction on the brand's secure checkout page.



What are GMA Deals and Steals Policies

Because you are transacting with individual brands, the shopping experience differs from major marketplaces like Amazon.

Separate Carts & Shipping: You cannot combine items from different brands into a single shopping cart. If you want a skincare set from Brand A and a blanket from Brand B, you must complete two separate transactions. Consequently, you will pay separate shipping fees for each order.

Final Sale Policy: Due to the heavy markdown (50%+), most items are considered Final Sale. This means they are non-returnable and non-refundable.

Inventory Limits: Deals are limited by stock. Popular items can sell out within hours. Once an item is marked "Sold Out," the deal is usually over, with no rainchecks.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on GMA Deals and Steals

Q: Can I return an item if I don't like it?

A: Generally, no. Most "Deals and Steals" are strictly Final Sale. However, some brands may have their own exceptions. You must read the return policy on the brand's checkout page before you pay.

Q: What happens if my order arrives damaged?

A: Since you paid the brand directly, you should contact their customer service first (details are usually on your order confirmation email). If the brand does not resolve the issue, you can escalate it by emailing GMA's support team at help@gmadeals.com.

Q: Why is the price higher than what I saw on TV?

A: The deals are time-sensitive. If you are seeing a higher price, the 24-hour window has likely expired, and the product has reverted to its full retail price.

Q: Do these deals ship internationally?

A: Shipping capability varies by brand. While most offers are US-only, some brands may ship to Canada or internationally. You must verify this during the individual checkout process.

Q: How can I find out about deals before they sell out?

A: To stay ahead of the rush, you can sign up for the GMA newsletter on their website or follow the "Tory Johnson Deals and Steals" Facebook page for real-time updates and sneak peeks.

Ultimately, mastering the GMA Deals and Steals process transforms your morning routine into a savvy shopping opportunity. By staying aware of the broadcast schedule and understanding the unique direct-to-brand purchasing model, you can confidently access luxury goods and everyday essentials at a fraction of the cost. Whether you are hunting for the perfect holiday gift or simply treating yourself, remember the golden rule: if you see something you love, act fast because at these prices, inventory never lasts long. Happy shopping today and forever!

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official GMA Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2026 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).