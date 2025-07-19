New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department has predicted drizzles or rain with thunderstorms in the national capital on Sunday, an official said.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 0.9 notch below the season's average, according to the IMD. The minimum temperature hovered around 25.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

The relative humidity was recorded at 83 per cent at 5.30 pm.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "satisfactory" category at 6 pm, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 56, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

