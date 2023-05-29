New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecasted light to moderate spells of rain in some parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next 3-4 hours. IMD also predicted the possibility of rain and hailstorm in the higher reaches of Uttarakhand on Monday.

"Latest satellite imagery shows the possibility of light to moderate spells of rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning/gusty winds activity over some parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Andaman and Nicobar Islands during next 3-4 hours," the IMD said on Monday.

Also Read | Manish Sisodia Generated Rs 622.67 Crore POC Via Different Modus Operandi in Delhi Excise Policy Scam: ED.

IMD issued on Monday an orange alert for Uttarakhand where it is predicted the possibility of rain and hailstorm in higher reaches of the state and rain and thunder in the plains of it.

"There is a possibility of rain and hailstorm in the higher reaches of Uttarakhand today. Chance of rain and thunder in the plains," IMD said.

Also Read | Earthquake in Assam: Quake of 4.4 Magnitude Jolts Sonitpur Region in Northeastern State.

According to the Meteorological Department, rain is expected in Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Rudraprayag and light rain in Bageshwar, Almora and Pithoragarh. The Meteorological Department has also issued a warning of gusty winds blowing at a speed of 70 km.

Meanwhile, Rain lashed parts of the national capital in the wee hours of Monday morning bringing relief from the heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday night predicted rain along with dust storms to hit parts of Delhi-NCR.

IMD on Saturday issued an orange alert for Haryana, North-East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and said that there is a possibility of thunderstorms in Delhi for the next 3-4 days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)