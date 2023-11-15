New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall and issued an alert on Wednesday for the southern districts of West Bengal and north-coastal Odisha.

The weather department also forecasted rains from November 15 to November 17 in east India and northeast India. It also said that snowfall and light rains were likely in north Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: PM Narendra Modi Appeals to Voters To Elect BJP, Says People's Trust Biggest Asset for Party, Congress Has No Vision.

"A low-pressure area has been formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal. This system will get intensified and will go northwards. There may be rain on November 15th, 16th, and 17th in east India and northeast India," Soma Sen, a senior scientist with IMD said while speaking to ANI.

"There is a possibility of very heavy rains in the southern districts of West Bengal and districts of north-coastal Odisha. An alert has been issued in these districts. A weak western disturbance is approaching. There may be snowfall and light rains in North Jammu and Kashmir," Sen added.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Bus Accident: 33 Killed, 22 Wounded as Passenger Bus Falls Into Deep Gorge in Doda (See Pics and Videos).

Earlier on Tuesday, the IMD issued a warning for fishermen along and off the Andhra Pradesh coast.

This was in view of a low-pressure area that formed over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to intensify into a depression in the west-central Bay of Bengal.

The winds are expected to prevail for the next two days, November 15 and 16. "Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea from Wednesday onwards," IMD Visakhapatnam's MD Sunanda told ANI on Tuesday.

"A low-pressure area formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 14th. It is likely to move west-north-westwards and intensify into a depression over the West-Central Bay of Bengal on November 15th," said Sunanda.

"Thereafter, it would move north-westwards and may intensify into a deep depression over the West-Central Bay of Bengal off the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 16. Subsequently, it would recurve north-northeastward and reach the northwest bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast on November 17. Due to this system, we are expecting heavy to very heavy rainfall activity over some parts of Odisha, especially coastal Odisha," added Sunanda.

IMD also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea from November 15 to November 17 until further notice. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)