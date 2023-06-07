New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a cautionary advisory for fishermen on Tuesday urging them to avoid venturing into the deep Arabian Sea for the next five days. The IMD notified that strong winds, potentially reaching speeds of 120-130 kilometers per hour, with gusts up to 135 kilometers per hour, are expected in the upcoming days.

He also informed that there will be no heat wave in North India for the next 10 days.

"There is a warning for fishermen in areas like South Arabian Sea, Kerala, Karnataka, Lakshadweep area, Maharashtra, etc. that they should not venture into the deep sea for the next 5 days as the core is 800 km away and the wind coming in 50-60 gusting to 70. But in the coming days till June 09, the wind could reach 120-130 gusting to 135. We are keeping an eye on the monsoon, monitoring is being done," RK Jenamani, a senior IMD scientist said while speaking to ANI.

He further said that a temperature rise of 1 to 2 degrees is being seen in the areas of northern India with cloudy weather in the next ten days.

"We will be clear in a day or two with a statement regarding how long the monsoon will knock in Kerala. Apart from this, a temperature rise of 1 to 2 degrees is being seen in the areas of northern India, although along with this it is also cloudy which gives relief from the heat. There is no heat wave in North India for the next 10 days," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the department said that a depression over the southeast Arabian Sea is likely to move northward and intensify into a cyclonic storm.

In a tweet, IMD said, "Depression over the southeast Arabian Sea at 0830 IST near latitude 11.5°N and longitude 66.0°E, about 950 km WSW of Goa, 1100 km SW of Mumbai. To move nearly northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 12 hours."

"Depression over SE Arabian Sea intensified into Deep Depression at 1130 IST near latitude 11.9°N and longitude 66.0°E, about 930 km WSW of Goa, 1060 km SW of Mumbai. To move nearly northwards and intensify into a CS during next 6 hours," another tweet by IMD said.

Also, westerly winds continue to persist over the South Arabian Sea. The depth of westerly winds has increased from 1.5 to 4.5 km above mean sea level. There has been some increase of rainfall activity over Kerala. (ANI)

