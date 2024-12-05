New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said there has been a 40 to 50 per cent improvement in the forecast accuracy of all severe weather events such as heavy rainfall, fog, heat/cold waves, and thunderstorms over the last five years by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, he said the ministry has continuously enhanced and upgraded meteorological observations, communications, modelling tools, and forecasting systems.

Also Read | Ajit Pawar Creates Record in Maharashtra Politics As NCP President Becomes Deputy Chief Minister for Sixth Time.

"The IMD uses the latest tools and technologies to predict severe weather events which include sophisticated dynamical numerical weather prediction models at higher spatial and temporal resolution, multi-model ensemble methods, artificial intelligence, and machine learning (AI/ML) & data science methodologies, complemented with improved ground-based & upper air observations and advanced remote sensing network for real-time monitoring and predictions," he said.

Singh said the IMD also used the latest dissemination tools, including Common Alert Protocol, mobile apps, websites, APIs, and other social media platforms, to provide efficient, effective, and timely early warning services.

Also Read | Devendra Fadnavis Swearing-In Ceremony: Mukesh Ambani Along With Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Attend Oath-Taking Ceremony of Maharashtra CM-Designate (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)