Palakkad (Kerala), Jul 6 (PTI) State-run Malabar Distilleries' Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) unit, construction of which will be inaugurated at Menonpara here on July 7, will fuel an industrial boom in the Palakkad district, Kerala Excise Minister M B Rajesh said on Sunday.

Rajesh, who will on Monday inaugurate the construction work, said in a statement that the unit will also help to create hundreds of jobs in the district.

The unit, which will have three bottling lines capable of producing 13,500 cases or 1,21,500 liters of liquor per day, will be completed in eight months, he said.

The minister said that around 250 jobs, including loading and unloading workers, will be created and 125 Kudumbashree workers will be employed in the bottling unit.

The construction will be supervised by the Kerala Electric and Allied Engineering Company, he said.

The minister also said that there are plans to use the remaining space available in the company for producing value-added products from fruits in the future.

A rainwater harvesting system will also be installed to address any water shortages, he said.

The project received administrative approval on July 10, 2024, and technical approval on March 28, 2025, the minister said.

