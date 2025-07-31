Lalru (Punjab) [India], July 31 (ANI): A 48-year-old man, Vikramjeet Singh, who was wanted in multiple immigration fraud cases involving crores of rupees, was arrested by the Lahli Police (Distt. SAS Nagar Mohali) from Mumbai International Airport.

According to Police Post in-charge Amandeep Singh, the accused was attempting to board a flight to Kenya using a forged passport.

Vikramjeet and his wife were having 6-7 cases registered in different police stations across four districts in Punjab. He was produced before the Dera Bassi court and sent on a four-day police remand.

As per the release, originally from Jalandhar, Vikramjeet Singh and his wife Karamjeet Kaur are accused of duping several people under the pretext of sending them abroad. Whenever a case was registered, they would relocate to a different district to avoid arrest.

In 2023, a case of fraud involving Rs 25 lakh was registered against them at Lalru Police Station, based on a complaint by Nirmail Singh, a retired army personnel from Dappar, who had paid them to send his son to Canada.

The accused's wife, Navneet Kaur, and their daughter had already reached Kenya much earlier.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Amritsar Rural Police, in collaboration with central agencies, recovered a large consignment of weapons from five people allegedly involved in a trans-border smuggling network.

Speaking to ANI, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amritsar Rural, Maninder Singh, said that five people have been arrested in the case, and the consignment was sent by an individual named Rana, linked to an ISI-sponsored terrorist element.

"Amritsar Rural Police, in collaboration with central agencies, conducted an operation and arrested five individuals. From them, one AK series assault rifle, 90 live rounds, two magazines, two Glock pistols, four Glock magazines, and Rs 7.5 lakh in drug money were recovered... The five arrested, Joban, Gora, Jaspreet, Sunny, and Shenshan, were stopped in a car in Kaler village, and arms were recovered from them. They revealed in a preliminary investigation that Nav Pandori, a close associate of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, had ordered this consignment," SSP Singh told ANI. (ANI)

