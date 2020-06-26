Ranchi, Jun 26 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has directed the sports department to provide training and food to 12 soccer players of the state, who are among the 35 footballers selected for India for the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup 2020.

He also instructed the department's secretary Puja Singhal to arrange a high-standard accommodation for the players during a review meeting held on Thursday, according to a statement.

Singhal apprised the chief minister of the facilities being provided to the players at the sports complex here.

The department has instructed the officials to make all the arrangements for the players, she said.

India will host the U-17 Women's World Cup, which was earlier scheduled to take place in November this year, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the revised schedule released by World football governing body FIFA, the tournament will take place from February 17 to March 7 next year.

