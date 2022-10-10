Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 10 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the state government has given impetus to education and employment of the oppressed communities, calling them the two "requirements of the 21st century".

Speaking after inaugurating Maharshi Sri Valmiki Jayanti and the presentation of Sri Maharshi Valmiki award at a function organised by the Department of Scheduled Tribes Welfare in Vidhana Soudha, Bommai said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished for the academic and social and economic revolution.

"Every order dispatched from Vidhana Soudha is in accordance with social justice and equality which will help in the uplift of the grassroots communities," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the best way of showing respect to Valmiki (saint) is by living like brothers among all communities in society.

"The concept of Ramarajya is giving the opportunity to all. Equality has been vouched for by all including Valmiki, Buddha, Basava and the Constitution. Success is guaranteed only if they step forward and willpower leads to success. The SC/ST communities must not only get justice but also equal opportunity in the system," he said.

Bommai said that the seers of various mutts are striving for the welfare of oppressed classes.

He laid down the government's efforts for the welfare of the people belonging to the SC/ST communities.

"The government was building 101 Dr B.R. Ambedkar Hostels and five mega hostels; given Rs 28,000 crore for SC/ST welfare programs; Rs 6,000 crore for SC/ST departments; Rs 20 lakh for these two community people to buy land; Rs 2 lakh to build the house; free 75 units of power for each SC/ST family; Rs 10 lakh grant to 100 youths in each Assembly constituency to become self-employed in the name of Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram," he said.

"We are fulfilling the dreams of Dr Ambedkar and we need your blessings to work for your in the future," Bommai added.

Bommai said love and affection for their communities inspired him to hike reservations for SC/ST communities and even Buddha, Basava, Ambedkar and Valmiki are also sources of inspiration.

"I have seen from close the life of hardworking people. Justice must be ensured for the last man in society. I must compliment Justice Nagamohan Das and Justice Subhash Adi for giving wonderful reports. Even leaders of all political parties have unanimously supported this decision. The guidance of former CM BS Yediyurappa was taken," he said.

Notably, the Karnataka Cabinet on Saturday unanimously agreed to hike reservation for the Scheduled Castes from 15 per cent to 17 per cent and for Scheduled Tribes from 3 per cent to 7 per cent in the state and the state government will issue a gazette notification in this regard.

"The state government will take necessary action to review Justice Sadashiva Commission report on providing internal reservation for deprived communities in SC/ST and it has been decided to constitute a separate Corporation for the SC/ST nomad communities," said Chief Minister Bommai. (ANI)

