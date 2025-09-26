New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Delhi Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh said on Friday that the general body meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) lasted for approximately 5 hours and 30 minutes, during which councilors from both the ruling party and the opposition actively participated in a positive and constructive discussion.

According to a release from Mayor Office, a wide range of issues related to civic amenities, cleanliness, public health, and ward-level concerns were discussed extensively.

The Mayor informed that particular attention was given to the steps being taken by the MCD to prevent mosquito-borne diseases, such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya, as well as waterborne diseases.

The Mayor stated that the Corporation has already intensified preventive measures, including medicine stockpiling, spraying, and fogging, to safeguard the public. It was also ensured that MCD officials carry out regular field inspections and take strict action in cases of negligence.

The Mayor further noted that during the proceedings, a few Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councilors attempted to disrupt the discussion. However, despite this, members from both sides recognized the seriousness of the issues and contributed constructively with valuable suggestions.

Leader of the House, Pravesh Wahi, presented a resolution to the House thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for providing relief to citizens by reducing GST rates, which was unanimously adopted.

Pravesh Wahi highlighted that councilors from all parties appreciated the decision, which directly benefits the general public, especially small traders, the middle class, and domestic consumers.

Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, the Central Government has taken commendable steps to simplify and make the country's economic system more transparent and citizen-friendly. The reduction in GST rates has provided significant relief to the people and strengthened the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. We express our heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister for this historic decision."

Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh announced that, in light of the positive response and appreciation from citizens, the Suniyo Scheme has been extended until 31st December 2025.

Under the Suniyo Scheme, all interest and penalties on outstanding property tax dues prior to the financial year 2020-21 will be completely waived if the taxpayer clears the principal amount of property tax for the current financial year (2025-26) along with the previous five financial years (2020-21 to 2024-25) without any interest or penalty.

The Mayor stated that several citizen-centric proposals were approved at today's MCD meeting, further reinforcing the Corporation's commitment to better governance and public welfare, the release added. (ANI)

