Jammu, Mar 22 (PTI) Improper disposal of the carcasses of two dead calves sparked a law-and-order situation in a village near here, police said on Saturday, advising people to maintain calm and desist from spreading rumours.

The problem started when some residents of Mattu village in the Khour area on the Jammu city outskirts noticed a newborn calf's head in an open field near the local cremation ground on Friday evening and started protesting against the "sacrilegious act".

Police registered an FIR under relevant legal provisions and launched a probe, which revealed that a Holstein Friesian cow, owned by one Sumit Choudhary, had delivered two dead calves, a spokesperson of the force said.

He said Rajeev Kumar, a trained Maitri worker from Khour Camp, assisted in handling the situation but instead of properly disposing of the carcasses, Choudhary allegedly put those in a plastic bag and dumped it in an open field near the cremation ground.

"Stray dogs later scattered the remains, leading to the discovery of the calf's head in a public space. A search of the area also led to the discovery of additional remnants believed to be connected to the case," the police spokesperson said.

He said initial investigations, including veterinary reports, have ruled out any possibility of slaughter or chopping.

"The discovery of the calf's head led to a law-and-order situation. The sub-divisional magistrate and senior police officers rushed to the scene to restore order," a police official said, warning people against spreading rumours on social media.

