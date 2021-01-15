Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday asked the state education department to prepare a road map on improvement of school infrastructure in the coming years.

He was speaking at a meeting where he was given a presentation on 'Vision 2025', an official said.

"Health and cleanliness should be top priority for the department. Going by the increasing demand for vocational training, students from Classes VIII and above should get guidance for competitive examinations," he said.

An annual plan for upgrading infrastructure, and phase wise introduction of internet facility in all the schools must be made, the CM added.

State Education minister Varsha Gaikwad said her department's focus was on teachers to improve the quality of education, while efforts were on to fill vacant posts in the school hierarchy.

