Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised on Tuesday the significant transformation his state has undergone in the past six to seven years, asserting, "This is the 'new Uttar Pradesh' of 'new India,' 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh of Viksit Bharat'."

Speaking at the FDI conclave titled 'UP: An Emerging Destination for Foreign Investment in India' held at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, the CM reflected on the state's evolution, stating, "Seven years ago, Uttar Pradesh was labelled as a BIMARU state, perceived as a hindrance to the nation's progress. However, today, Uttar Pradesh has shed this label, emerging as a state of 'Unlimited Potential'."

He elaborated, "We possess 'prakrati' (nature), 'parmatma' (God), and 'pratibha' (the talent of our youth). Through this confluence, we are propelling Uttar Pradesh forward under the guidance and leadership of the Prime Minister. Over the past seven years, we have accomplished significant milestones, including doubling the state's economy and per capita income."

During the conclave, the Chief Minister, along with Union Ministers and other dignitaries, released a booklet. A short film illustrating Uttar Pradesh's transformation was also screened at the event.

The Chief Minister assured that the state government is fully committed to meeting the targets set by the Prime Minister within specified timelines. "Aligned with the Prime Minister's directives, we are determined to propel Uttar Pradesh as the growth engine of India," he affirmed.

Reflecting on Uttar Pradesh's remarkable turnaround from its BIMARU state label, the Chief Minister credited the Prime Minister's visionary leadership as the catalyst. "We embraced the Prime Minister's vision as our mission, implementing targeted policies across various sectors and fostering a conducive environment marked by exemplary law and order," he explained.

The tangible outcomes of these efforts are evident, with Uttar Pradesh now emerging as the second-largest economy in the nation, jumping from its previous sixth position. Additionally, the state has become a 'revenue surplus' state and earned the distinction of being the first to introduce FDI and the Fortune Global 500 policy.

The Chief Minister highlighted a significant achievement, noting that between 2019 and 2023, Uttar Pradesh attracted four times the amount of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) compared to the cumulative FDI received from 2000 to 2017 over a span of 17 years. This remarkable increase underscores the confidence investors have in Uttar Pradesh, attributable to its secure environment and transparent government policies.

Citing examples, the Chief Minister noted that esteemed Fortune Global 500 companies such as Samsung, Microsoft, LG, PepsiCo, Nayara Energy, Reliance Industries, Tata, Hindustan Unilever, Haier, and Ikea are actively expanding their operations in Uttar Pradesh. The success of the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2023, which garnered investment proposals totaling US$ 400 billion, further underscores Uttar Pradesh's status as a premier destination for FDI.

To facilitate and encourage investment, the government has formulated policies offering exemptions in various areas such as land-capital subsidy, stamp duty, registration, and electricity duty. Uttar Pradesh has thus emerged as an enticing prospect for Fortune Global 500 companies seeking growth opportunities.

Inviting investors from both domestic and international arenas, the Chief Minister extended assurances of a secure investment environment and urged them to capitalize on the state's facilitative measures.

The Chief Minister underscored a significant initiative undertaken by Uttar Pradesh, aimed at simplifying bureaucratic processes that were previously cumbersome and time-consuming. He highlighted the implementation of the 'Nivesh Mitra' single window portal, which now serves as a dedicated platform for investors. The 'Nivesh Sarathi' portal is diligently monitoring MoUs to ensure investor satisfaction. The incentive monitoring system for investors is working effectively in UP.

During the same event, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, said that in the last seven to eight years, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has transformed the image of Uttar Pradesh and given the state a new direction, bringing about significant change in the state of affairs. (ANI)

