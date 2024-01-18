New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) In a first, about 1,500 farmers and their spouses have been invited as special guests for this year's Republic Day parade in the national capital.

"This is for the first time, farmers have been invited as special guests for the Republic Day parade. About 1,500 farmers and their spouses have been selected from across the country, a senior agriculture ministry official told PTI.

Also Read | Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Heavy Police Deployment, Five-Tier Security for PM Narendra Modi's Chennai Visit on January 19.

Farmer representatives of Farmers Producers Organisations (FPOs), beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) and micro irrigation schemes have been invited, the official added.

Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda will host lunch for the farmers after the parade.

Also Read | Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Opening Ceremony: PM Narendra Modi Will Be Chief Guest and Inaugurate 6th Edition of KIYG in Chennai.

Around 500 farmers were invited as special guests during last year's Independence Day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)