Srinagar, Jul 5 (PTI) In a first, Jammu and Kashmir will host the two-day National Tourism Secretaries' Conference, where high-level deliberations on collaborative policy-making and strategic planning in the sector would take place.

The conference, organised by the Union Ministry for Tourism at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar on July 7 and 8, will give a significant boost to Jammu and Kashmir's tourism profile, a government spokesperson said.

The national event will bring together the tourism secretaries and heads from all states and Union Territories, he said.

Senior dignitaries expected to attend the event include the Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, the Union Home Secretary and the Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism.

The conference will focus on key national policy areas such as tourism-related budget announcements for 2025-?26, destination development and infrastructure initiatives, review of sanctioned projects, promotion and marketing strategies, investment opportunities and film tourism promotion, the spokesperson said.

A special session dedicated exclusively to Union Territories will be held on July 8, with participation from top-level officials and the expected attendance of the Union Home Secretary, he said.

In preparation of the event, Yasha Mudgal, Commissioner Secretary, Tourism, Jammu and Kashmir, conducted a detailed review of the arrangements at SKICC.

Mudgal was accompanied by Kashmir Tourism Director and SKICC Director, who briefed her on logistical, hospitality and security measures being put in place, the spokesperson said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mudgal said, "This is a proud moment for Jammu and Kashmir. Hosting leaders of tourism sector from across the country is both an opportunity and a responsibility. We are committed towards ensuring immaculate arrangements and seamless coordination."

She added that the conference offers a unique chance to "showcase the tourism potential of Jammu and Kashmir, recent progress and its policy alignment with national tourism goals."

