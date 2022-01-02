Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 2 (ANI): A pet parent performed a baby shower ritual for her pregnant cats in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Sunday.

Pet parent, said, "We have performed this to shower blessings on our pregnant cats. We are giving them special cat food, snacks. People conduct baby showers for humans so we did the same for our cats as they are members of our family. We came to the clinic and organized the baby shower along with the doctors."

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 11,877 New COVID-19 Cases and 50 Omicron Infections.

A veterinary doctor who attended the baby shower said, "This kind of ceremony for pregnant cats is a first of its kind and it will make the pregnant cats happier." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)