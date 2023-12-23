New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Hours after the MCD House was adjourned due to ruckus during its proceedings, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Saturday said in the future, councillors who "resort to such behaviour" may face tough action.

The House was adjourned after just less than an hour of business due to protest by opposition BJP members on issues related to sealing of shops.

On Saturday, a special session of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House was called to discuss issues pertaining to de-sealing of properties falling under the jurisdiction of the civic body. But it was marred by sloganeering and protests by opposition members.

Oberoi told a press conference at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters here that ever since her party has come to power in the MCD, BJP councillors have "not allowed smooth functioning of the House".

The special session was called today to discuss issues pertaining to de-sealing of certain properties falling under the jurisdiction of the MCD, which were sealed about six years ago, Oberoi said.

"However, the BJP did not allow it (proceedings) to happen in the House," she said.

A senior civic official said that the de-sealing matter to be discussed was about the decision taken by a court-appointed committee to de-seal the first and second floors of shops located in local shopping complexes here.

The mayor appealed to BJP members to let House proceedings be conducted in a peaceful manner.

She also urged all councillors to maintain the "sanctity of the House" and not violate its sanctity, and warned that in the future, councillors who "resort to such behaviour" during proceedings may face tough action.

The mayor also alleged that some BJP members had brought "private microphones".

Mocking opposition BJP, Oberoi said during the party's 15-year-rule in the civic body, it didn't work for the welfare of people, employees or traders. Now, in eight months, the AAP has done something, keeping welfare of traders in mind, she said.

Ruckus prevailed during the special session of the municipal House as BJP councillors alleged that while the MCD has called the session to discuss the de-sealing issue, the civic body sealed three shops in Amar Colony in South Delhi on Friday.

The official, however, said that the sealing of the three shops on Friday, was on account of "not having licence", and the two issues -- (the Friday matter and that taken up in the session) should not be mixed.

Leader of the Opposition in the House, Raja Iqbal Singh, and several other BJP councillors held placards and raised slogans against the AAP and the party-led civic body. Many even trooped to the Well of the House during the protest.

