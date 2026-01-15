Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora on Thursday exuded confidence in the Mahayuti government, stating that the people of the state understand that only Mahayuti can deliver justice to Mumbai as the city goes to the polls for the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Speaking to ANI, Deora said, "The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is the largest and wealthiest municipal corporation in India, and some people have tried to divert attention by raising emotional issues in this election. However, it is certain that the common people of Mumbai want change. They know that in the last 25 years, two families have looted Mumbai and the municipal corporation... If we want to make the BMC more accountable, people know that the Mahayuti government, which is in power at the centre and in the state, is the only one that can deliver justice to the people."

Voting for 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra is currently underway. By 1:30 pm, voter turnout stood at 29.22% across these 29 corporations.

Meanwhile, the polling for BMC and 28 other municipal corporations in Maharashtra commenced on Thursday morning at 7.30 am, and will continue till 5.30 pm, with vote counting scheduled to begin on Friday, January 16.

The main political battle remains centred on Mumbai and Pune, where the BJP-led Mahayuti will face the united Thackeray camp, as just ahead of the Civic poll, both parties' Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray joined hands on the issue of Marathi Manus in a high-stakes fight for control of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the country's richest civic body. The last BMC elections were held in 2017.

According to the State Election Commission, a total of 3.48 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots to decide the fate of 15,908 candidates contesting 2,869 seats across 893 wards in 29 municipal corporations. A total of 39092 Polling centre has been set up across the state. (ANI)

