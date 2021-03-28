Mumbai, Mar 27 (PTI) Maharashtra's tally of beneficiaries who have received COVID-19 shots so far has reached 57,62,601, a Health department official said on Sunday.

On Saturday, 2,31,277 beneficiaries received the jabs across the state.

The state so far administered the first dose of vaccines to 9,78,391 healthcare workers while 4,69,354 others have received the second dose.

A total of 8,18,267 frontline workers have received the first dose of the vaccine and 2,47,596 workers in this category got the second dose, he said.

In the category of people in the age group of 40 years to 60 years with comorbidities, 6,19,019 beneficiaries have received the first dose. A total of 26,29,974 senior citizens have received the first dose of vaccine.

