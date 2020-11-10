New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): A day after Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE announced around 90 per cent efficacy of their COVID-19 vaccine in their ongoing phase three trial, the central government on Tuesday said that it is in dialogue with both the domestic and international vaccine manufacturers about the logistical requirements.

The government's National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 was responding to a query if they are considering any tie-up with Pfizer for their covid vaccine.

"We not only look at the status of the development of these vaccines but also at the regulatory approvals, where have they progressed. We also engage in dialogue about the logistical requirements if such vaccines have to be stored at a temperature which may range between -90 and 8 degrees Celsius, as well as dosages required to be administered. This is a continuously changing situation and if any regulatory approval comes, we will share it," said Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary.

On Monday, Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE announced more than 90 per cent efficacy of their potential vaccine for the coronavirus infection. (ANI)

