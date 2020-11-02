Patna, November 2: The Dhaka Vidhan Sabha seat is going to polls in the third phase of the Bihar assembly elections 2020. A total of 9 candidates are contesting polls in Dhaka assembly constituency. However, the main contest is between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Polling will be held on November 7. The Election Commission will declare results on November 10. Motihari Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The sitting MLA from Dhaka assembly constituency is Faisal Rahman of the RJD. He has been renominated for the polls. The BJP has declared Pawan Kumar Jaiswal as its candidate from Dhaka. For Dhaka and 77 other assembly seats that are going to polls in the third phase of the Bihar elections, the last date of filing nomination papers was October 20. Nominations were scrutinised on October 21. The last date for withdrawal was October 23. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: 5 Key Takeaways From IANS-C Voter Opinion Poll Results.

For the Bihar polls, the RJD has joined hands with the Congress and Left parties to form Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance. The BJP has shared seats with the Janata Dal (United) and two other regional parties. The elections for 243 assembly seats in Bihar are being held in three phases. Voting for the first phase was conducted on October 28. Polling for the second phase of polls will be held on November 3.

According to the IANS-C Voter opinion poll, the JDU-BJP alliance is likely to get 151 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly, whereas the grand alliance may get 74 seats. Counting of votes will take place on November 10 and the results will be declared on the same day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2020 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).