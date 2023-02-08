Rajnagar (Tripura) [India], February 8 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday claimed that the situation on the border in poll-bound Tripura was 'better' than before.

Speaking at a campaign event in South Tripura's Rajnagar on Wednesday, Singh said, "Tripura shares its border with Bangladesh. I asked people if they facing issues pertaining to the border. I was told that since border fencing was done under the leadership Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, there has been no ifiltration from across the border in Bangladesh.

He added that no such fencing was done when the Left or Congress was in power in the state.

He said, "In 2018, BJP raised the slogan 'Chalo Paltai' (Left's bring a change) in Tripura and you responded by uprooting the Communist rule. This time, the BJP has coined the slogan 'Chalo Sushashan Ke Majboot Banai' (let us make good governance better).

Targeting the CPI(M), Singh claimed they only exploited the poor when it power.He said, "The CPI(M), which talks about the poor, labourers and workers, only exploited them when it power. They should first implement the Old Pension Scheme in Kerala (where it is in power) before promising to roll it out here."

"You uprooted the Communists from power and voted us after we raised the slogan for change. Today, we are raising the slogan 'Chalo Sushasan Ke Mazbut Banayi' (let's make good governance better). Give us another chance to serve the state," Singh said.

"There was isolationism, extremism, and terrorism when the CPM was in power and the fear of death stalked all the time. However, the situation has changed for the better under our rule. Those trying to disturb peace will be put behind bars. We are asking for five more years of your confidence and trust to make Tripura the Number 1 state," Singh said.

He claimed that while the CPI(M) "exploited the poor" when in power, the BJP put an end to extremism in the entire Northeast, including Tripura.

"Tribal communities made a significant contribution to our freedom struggle. What have the CPI(M) and the Congress done for the tribals? Now, the Congress and CPIM have come together for the Assembly election. But zero and zero can only make zero," Singh said.

Singh claimed that Tripura was on the way to becoming a gateway of international trade under the BJP's governance.

The Tripura polls are slated to be held on February 16 and the counting of the votes will take place on March 2. (ANI)

