Chandigarh, Mar 25 (PTI) Museums in Punjab will remain closed to public till April 10 in view of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the state government said on Thursday.

As per the directions of the Punjab government, the Virasat-e-Khalsa situated at Sri Anandpur Sahib will also be closed with immediate effect, and public entry will be strictly prohibited into the premises of this world-renowned museum of Sikh heritage and culture, an official statement said here.

"The general public is also advised to comply with health advisories issued by the Punjab government to check the further rise of this deadly virus," it said.

Pilgrims coming to Sri Anandpur Sahib to take part in the 'Holla Mohalla' festival should not gather at one place in large numbers, the government said.

They should put on masks at all times, maintain social distance and sanitise their hands at regular intervals, it added.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh administration also issued an order stating all public parks, the Sukhna lake area and the city's main commercial zone, Sector 17 Plaza, would remain out of bounds for the public for Holi celebrations.

The step is a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 infection, the authorities said.

"There will be restrictions on entry into these places, which will be strictly implemented by the police and municipal authorities," an order issued by Manoj Parida, Adviser to UT Administrator, said.

It said the restrictions on entry to these places would remain valid from 6 am to 6 pm on March 29.

A few days ago, the UT administration had ordered several measures to check the spread of COVID-19, including banning public gatherings for Holi.

