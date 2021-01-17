Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): As vaccination started across the country against COVID-19 for frontline workers on Saturday, BJP leader Shankar Lalwani has urged Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to include media persons in the priority category saying they were also working hard during the pandemic.

"Media persons are also working hard during this difficult period of COVID-19. I request you to provide them COVID-19 vaccine on priority, so that they can continue with their work without any worry," Lalwani, MP from Indore, said in a letter.

"India has set an example in providing vaccination, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and your guidance. I congratulate you as the vaccination has started across the country for frontline workers," he added.

Health care worker Asha Pawar was the first person to get a vaccine shot against COVID-19 in Indore. She was administered the vaccine jab at MY Hospital here.

State Minister Tulsi Silavat, MLA Mahendra Hardia and Lalwani were also present on the occasion.

Besides MY Hospital, four others - Aurobindo Hospital, Rajshri Apollo, Bombay Hospital, and ESIC began the vaccination drive. (ANI)

