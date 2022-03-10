New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) The income tax department on Thursday said it has issued refunds worth over Rs 1.86 lakh crore to more than 2.14 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.

This includes 1.74 crore refunds of the 2020-21 fiscal ended March 31, 2021, amounting to Rs 35,296.86 crore.

Also Read | Digital Technology Should Reach Every Nook and Corner of Country, Says Nirmala Sitharaman.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,86,677 crore to more than 2.14 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr,2021 to 07th March,2022.

"Income tax refunds of Rs 67,442 crore have been issued in 2,11,76,025 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs. 1,19,235 crore have been issued in 2,31,654 cases," the I-T department tweeted.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Election Results 2022: Congress Could Not Overcome Anti-Incumbency of 4.5 Years Under Amarinder Singh, Says Randeep Surjewala.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)