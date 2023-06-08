Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday lauded the decision of the Union Cabinet to approve the increase in MSP on Kharif crops to mark Kharif Marketing Year 2023-24.

CM Yogi said that the step will empower farmers financially and bring about comprehensive change to their lives.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister added that the central government's decision is dedicated to the welfare of the farmers.

Earlier on Thursday, the Union Cabinet approved the increase in the minimum support price for Kharif crops to observe Kharif Marketing Year 2023-24. This would provide farmers with remunerative prices for their produce and encourage crop diversification, the PMO stated.

MSP for paddy (common variety) has been hiked from Rs 2,040 per 100 kg to Rs 2,183. For Grade A variety, it was hiked from Rs 2,060 to Rs 2,203. For millets such as bajra and ragi, the MSP has been hiked from Rs 2,350 to Rs 2,500; and Rs 3,578 to Rs 3,846. For pulses tur, moong, and urad, the MSP was hiked Rs 6,600 to Rs 7,000; Rs 7,755 to Rs 8,558, Rs 6,600 to Rs 6,950.

Addressing a press conference, Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal reiterated total foodgrain production for the agricultural year 2022-23 is projected at 330.5 million tonnes.

As per third advance estimates for 2022-23, total foodgrain production in the country is estimated at record 330.5 million tonnes, which is higher by 14.9 million tonnes as compared to the previous year 2021-22. This is the highest increase in the last five years, he said. (ANI)

