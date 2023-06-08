Mumbai, June 8: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the UGC NET June 2023 exam dates for the Phase 1 examination today, June 8. Candidates who will be appearing for the UGC NET June 2023 Phase I Examination can check the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in and also on NTA website at nta.ac.in to check the exam dates.

This year, the UGC NET June 2023 Phase I Examination will be conducted from June 13 to June 17. The UGC NET June 2023 Phase I Examination will be held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode only and conducted in Shift 1 and Shift 2. Candidates must note that the admit card for the UGC NET June 2023 examination will be available by the second week of June 2023. NEET UG Result 2023 Date and Time: NTA Likely To Announce Results by June Second Week on neet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Check Scorecard.

When Did the Registration Start?

"The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Advance City Intimation for UGC NET June 2023 Phase – I. The notification regarding advance city intimation of Exam Centre will be displayed on NTA website(s) https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in, in due course," the official notice by NTA read.

Here's the direct link to the official notification for the UGC NET June 2023 Phase I Examination. The registration process for the UGC NET June 2023 Phase I Examination began on May 10 and ended on May 31. The NTA opened the correction window from June 2 to June 3. For more details, candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.

