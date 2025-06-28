Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 28 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the quality of police investigation has decreased and it needs to be improved.

"Although it is a matter of relief that the crime rate in the state has decreased, the quality of police investigation has decreased, and this needs to be improved," Karnataka CM said.

He gave these instructions after holding a meeting of senior police officers and a progress review meeting of the police department at the office of the State Director General of Police.

He mentioned that although the accused in the robbery case in Bidar is known, he has not been arrested for 5 months.

Although the quality of investigation in isolated cases has improved, when you look at the whole, it is clear that the quality of investigation has declined. I have been the CM as an MLA since 1983. I have never seen such a stampede case in Bengaluru before. Why is there an intelligence department? They did not provide proper and comprehensive information. As a result, 11 people died, he said.

"I am also saddened that senior officers had to be suspended. But it is true that there was a mistake," the Chief Minister questioned while adding that "not submitting the charge sheet properly, effectively and on time in criminal cases is also a big failure". He said that such things cannot be tolerated.

The Chief Minister also gave a clear instruction to identify those "disturbing the peace" of the Dakshina Kannada district from the source and take strict legal action against whoever they are. He called for making police stations people-friendly and creating an environment where those with criminal mindsets fear the law.

CM instructed that the recruitment process will be launched after two months to fill the vacant posts in the department.

Home Minister G. Parameshwar, Political Secretary to the Chief Minister Naseer Ahmed, Chief Secretary to the Government Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary Anjum Parvez, Home Department ACS Gaurav Gupta, State Director General of Police Dr. A.M. Salim were present in the meet. (ANI)

