Panaji (Goa) [India], August 15 (ANI): As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a 'Fun Freedom Cycling Ride' was organised on Sunday to celebrate the spirit of freedom and unity.

The ride was jointly partnered by Goa Naval Area, Verna Industries Association and Xaxti riders, informed the official release by the Goa government.

The event was a good outreach opportunity for the Indian Navy, aimed to further strengthen the civil-military relationship.

The flagship event of 75 kilometres was flagged off by Rear Admiral Philipose G Pynumootil, Flag Officer Commanding Goa Area. The 30 kilometres ride was flagged off jointly by Mohinder Amarnath, former Indian cricketer and Nitin Kunkolienkar, founder President, Verna Industries Association.

The event saw participation by over 450 cyclists of Goa which included 60 riders from the Indian Navy. It was indeed encouraging for one and all to have Admiral Arun Prakash, former Chief of Naval Staff, a decorated veteran of the 1971 war amongst the participants.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant hoisted the National Flag at Panaji on the occasion of 75th Independence Day and wished everyone a Happy Independence Day. "Paid my tributes to our brave freedom fighters for their supreme sacrifice at Martyrs Memorial, Patradevi. We remain forever indebted to them," tweeted the Chief Minister. (ANI)

