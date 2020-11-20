New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): India achieved the United Nations' sustainable development goal of having toilets in every house by 2030 eleven years ahead of target, said Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on World Toilet Day.

Speaking to the media after a virtual event where top districts and states were felicitated with the 'Swachhata Puraskar', the Minister also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in the achievement of the feat.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Class 10 Student Kills Minor Girlfriend in Sambhal.

"The United Nations announced as part of its sustainable development goals that there should be toilets in every house till 2030. I am very happy that India achieved it in 2019, 11 years ahead of target, and that too when about 60 per cent of the world's open defecators were here. We have achieved this despite the social stigma and taboo," he said.

"This is all thanks to the Prime Minister's communications skills, his leadership and his persuasion. The country stood together in this cause. In order to maintain the sustainability of this, we have to pursue 'Open Defecation Free plus', which will take sanitisation to the next level. Development is taking place in rural areas to properly dispose of solid and liquid waste," he added.

Also Read | India’s COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 90 Lakh With 45,882 New Cases Reported in Past 24 Hours.

World Toilet Day was observed on Thursday. On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India strengthens its resolve for toilets for all and the country has seen an unparalleled achievement of providing hygienic toilets to crores of countrymen.

"On World Toilet Day, India strengthens its resolve of #Toilet4All. The last few years have seen an unparalleled achievement of providing hygienic toilets to crores of Indians. It has brought tremendous health benefits along with dignity, especially to our Nari Shakti," he tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)