New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) India has called for adopting a 'per capita distribution of subsidies' criteria to address concerns over overfishing and capacity under the WTO framework, according to a document.

Highlighting the stark disparity, the Indian paper has noted that it provides a modest USD 35 per fisher annually, compared to subsidies as high as USD 76,000 per fisher per year in some European nations.

The document - Designing Disciplines For the Overcapacity and Overfishing Pillar:A case for intensity-based subsidies approach - was submitted by India and it would come up for discussion in the General Council meeting of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) at Geneva on December 16-17.

The issue is being negotiated at the WTO as the member countries are discussing reaching an agreement on disciplining subsidies that lead to overfishing and overcapacity. In 2022, the countries finalised a pact on stopping subsidies for illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activities.

"Adopting a per capita distribution of subsidies criterion could provide a more accurate and fair basis for managing overfishing and capacity issues, considering both stock sustainability and livelihood concerns," India has said.

It added that the annual aggregate level of fisheries subsidies cannot be the correct measure as these support measures include beneficial as well as subsistence subsidies that are linked to livelihood which in no way contribute to overcapacity and overfishing.

This aggregate approach, while convenient for assessing subsidy flows on a large scale, overlooks the intensity of subsidies and their real impact on sustainability.

It fails to reflect the situation of a few countries that have already expanded their fishing capacities and continue to heavily subsidize their large-scale industrial fleets, thereby contributing significantly to overfishing.

On the other hand, developing countries that have yet to build such capacities and support large fisher populations are placed at a disadvantage, it said adding "This paper posits that countries should not be subjected to stricter disciplines based on the total value of their subsidies but rather on the intensity of subsidies provided".

Further, it said that historical subsidizers owe "subsidy debt" to developing countries and least developed countries (LDCs).

"Such subsidizers have historically used much more than their fair share of the global resources (on a per capita basis) and are in debt to the ones who have used far less. Therefore, for equitable reasons, it is pertinent that future disciplines account for per capita subsidization," it added.

An official said that India will protect the interest of its small and artisanal fishermen community and for that it needs adequate protection for them.

India has already submitted three papers on the issue and it has planned to draft more.

Countries like Norway, China, Japan and the US undertake distant water fishing and provide huge subsidies to their fishing community.

