Pune, Mar 28 (PTI) India and Africa face common threats like terrorism and violent extremism and the collective experience can help to prepare better to deal with emerging security challenges, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the conclave of Army chiefs in which 31 delegates from African nations participated, including 10 Army chiefs, General Pande said 25 partner nations are participating in the current edition of the AFINDEX military exercise which concludes on Wednesday.

Also Read | Badarpur Building Collapse: Two-Storey Building in Delhi Collapses After Fire Breaks Out (See Pics).

"Our collective experience can help us to better prepare for the emerging security threats," the Army chief said.

He said many African armies have experience operating in difficult and challenging environments and can offer valuable insights into their tactics, techniques and procedures.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Man Shoves Dog After Canine Barks at Him and Tears Off His Trousers in Kandivali, Dog Owners Assault His Brother With Slippers and Stones; Four of Family Booked.

"We face common threats of terrorism and violent extremism that have the potential to adversely affect our development goals," General Pande said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)