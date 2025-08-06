New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): The meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) Bloc floor leaders is set to be held at 10 am today in the Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) office in Parliament to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the house.

The ongoing monsoon session of Parliament has witnessed constant adjournments amid opposition protests.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar has sparked a political row, with the opposition INDIA bloc alleging that the revision process could lead to the deletion of a large number of voters.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have witnessed repeated adjournments over the opposition's insistence on a discussion on the SIR exercise in poll-bound Bihar.

Congress MP KC Venugopal on Monday said, "We are protesting against SIR inside and outside Parliament. The Election Commission is systematically targeting the democratic values of this country. We expected neutrality from the Election Commission, but they are not doing so. The names of many voters have been excluded from the list in Bihar. How can a fair democracy run like this? We are going to reveal the serious malpractices of the Election Commission in Bengaluru on August 5".

The Congress MP further said, "The INDIA bloc leaders are set to meet on August 7 in the national capital amid their demands to hold a Parliamentary discussion on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections".

"There will be a get-together on August 7 in Delhi. INDIA alliance leaders will be there," Venugopal told ANI.

The INDIA bloc members will be meeting over dinner at Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's residence on August 7, sources said on Sunday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had said last week that the government is ready to hold discussions on any issue as per rules, but there cannot be a discussion on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) as it is a process undertaken by a constitutional body, the Election Commission of India.

"I want to clarify that the government is ready to hold discussions on any issue as per the rules. There cannot be a discussion on SIR because it is a process undertaken by a Constitutional body, and it is not happening for the first time..." Rijiju told ANI.

On Friday, ECI released the draft electoral rolls for Bihar, following the completion of the Enumeration Phase under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2025. It said the public has one month to submit claims and objections, assuring that "no name will be removed from the draft voter list without a stated reason". (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe.)